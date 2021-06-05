Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 12.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 11.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zynex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zynex by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 170,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,694. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $548.14 million, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

