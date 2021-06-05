$339.82 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $339.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.06 million and the lowest is $330.40 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $327.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 1,174,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

