Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

TFC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,870,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

