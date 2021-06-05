Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

