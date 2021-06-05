Function X Market Capitalization Hits $135.47 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Function X has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $269,365.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,060.46 or 0.99989130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00082620 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,824 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.