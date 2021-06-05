Function X Market Capitalization Hits $135.47 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Function X has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $269,365.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
