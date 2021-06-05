Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,451.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,311.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

