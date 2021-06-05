Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 405,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,865. The firm has a market cap of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

