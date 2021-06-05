-$0.41 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

