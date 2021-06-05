Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $139.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

