General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lifted by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $133,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 53,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $13.96 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

