Citizens & Northern Corp Takes $1.75 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $108.38. 1,194,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,580. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

