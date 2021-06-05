Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 841,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,858. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

