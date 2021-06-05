Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Equifax posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.40. The company had a trading volume of 427,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

