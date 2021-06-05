Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $15.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,383. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

