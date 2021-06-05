Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $99,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $230.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.31.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

