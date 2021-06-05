Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

