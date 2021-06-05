Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

ECL opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

