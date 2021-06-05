Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.56.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

