Barings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.65. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

