CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0318 on Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and $447,943.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

