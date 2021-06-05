Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. FormFactor also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of FORM traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

