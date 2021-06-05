Merculet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,112.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $69,112.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.01125619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,189.95 or 1.00095088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.