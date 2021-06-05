Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.80. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

