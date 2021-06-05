Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 445 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $206.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

