Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 14,295 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

