Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 484,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,699,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

