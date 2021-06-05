Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. 25,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,315. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

