Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.85. 497,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

