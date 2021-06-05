Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,748 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $93.20 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $94.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

