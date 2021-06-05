Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $95.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

