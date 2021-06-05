The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.23. 1,361,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,935. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.94.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

