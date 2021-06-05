Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 237 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 10.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

BA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,937,461. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

