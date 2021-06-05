Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BUD opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

