Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

