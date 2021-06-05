Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

