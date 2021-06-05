AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

