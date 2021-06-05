Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report sales of $174.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.10 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $698.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $711.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $739.93 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSI. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

NYSE LSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,916. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

