TerraUSD Market Cap Tops $1.92 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $28.61 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008861 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 109.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,927,022,903 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.