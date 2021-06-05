Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Bio-Techne posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $16.72 on Monday, reaching $424.30. 329,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

