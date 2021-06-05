835 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 835 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $330.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

