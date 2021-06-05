Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

