Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,437,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317,853 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.46% of HDFC Bank worth $655,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. 361,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

