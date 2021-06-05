Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 353 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,468,972. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

