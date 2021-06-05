CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0003 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $10,807.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.01010079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.12 or 0.09955529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053747 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

