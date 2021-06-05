Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Dillard’s stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.48. 271,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

