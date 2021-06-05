Bislett Management LLC Acquires 900,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Bislett Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up approximately 11.9% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bislett Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Qurate Retail worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $3,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

