RED Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,919.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. RED has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $13,919.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00480693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000116 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.