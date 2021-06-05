Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $682.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $661.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

