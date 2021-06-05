$225.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $225.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.40 million and the highest is $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $877.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

