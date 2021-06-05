Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,806 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 923,605 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 106,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

